Marshville, NC

Marshville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Marshville Daily
Marshville Daily
 6 days ago

MARSHVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bjIonRW00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marshville Daily

Marshville Daily

With Marshville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

