Chinle, AZ

Tuesday set for rain in Chinle — 3 ways to make the most of it

Chinle News Alert
 6 days ago

(CHINLE, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Chinle Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chinle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bjIoh9A00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

