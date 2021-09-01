Cancel
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Kill Devil Hills Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
 6 days ago

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bjIoNgk00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kill Devil Hills Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

