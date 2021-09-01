Kill Devil Hills Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
