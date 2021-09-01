Newport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.