Newport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0