Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, OR

Newport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Newport Journal
Newport Journal
 6 days ago

NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bjIoMo100

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Newport Journal

Newport Journal

Newport, OR
43
Followers
199
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy