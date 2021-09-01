Cancel
Reverse Mortgage Funding Lowers Age Requirement to 55+ for Its Proprietary Reverse Mortgage Product, Equity Elite(R)

 7 days ago

Members of Generation X may now qualify for reverse mortgages with this lower minimum age requirement. BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC (RMF), one of the nation's top reverse mortgage lenders, today announced a significant enhancement of its propriety reverse mortgage product, Equity Elite®. The enhancement lowers the minimum qualifying age for homeowners applying for this reverse mortgage product from 60 to 55 years of age, in certain states.

