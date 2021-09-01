Tuesday sun alert in Miles City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MILES CITY, MT) A sunny Tuesday is here for Miles City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miles City:

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 89 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 85 °F, low Light wind



Thursday, September 2 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Friday, September 3 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 52 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.