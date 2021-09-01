Cancel
Medina, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Medina

Posted by 
Medina Updates
Medina Updates
 6 days ago

MEDINA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bjInvDt00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

