Daily Weather Forecast For Medina
MEDINA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
