Pearsall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PEARSALL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0