Pearsall, TX

Pearsall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Pearsall Digest
 6 days ago

PEARSALL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bjInuLA00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pearsall, TX
ABOUT

With Pearsall Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

