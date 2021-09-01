Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dalhart, TX

Tuesday has sun for Dalhart — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Dalhart News Flash
Dalhart News Flash
 6 days ago

(DALHART, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dalhart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bjIntSR00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart, TX
11
Followers
161
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dalhart News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dalhart, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun For Dalhart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy