Acer’s Evo Certified Chromebook Spin 713 is about as near perfect of an iteration as you could want in a premium laptop line. Acer has taken what was a great device in the first generation Spin and two life cycles later made a flagship Chromebook that is perfect for just about any use case. The 2021 version of the Spin 713 did little in the way of aesthetic or feature updates but let’s be honest, it didn’t need to. The 13.5″ 3:2 display is still one of the best out there and Acer tightened up the tolerances to make the Chromebook feel “more” premium than previous iterations. Anyway, I’ll save you from any more of my babbling and get down to the nitty-gritty. If you want to hear more about why we love the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021 Edition), here is Robby’s full review.