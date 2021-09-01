Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuba City, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Tuba City

Posted by 
Tuba City Updates
Tuba City Updates
 6 days ago

TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bjInbob00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Tuba City Updates

Tuba City Updates

Tuba City, AZ
12
Followers
123
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tuba City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuba City, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy