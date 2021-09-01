Daily Weather Forecast For Tuba City
TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0