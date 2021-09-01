Pagosa Springs Daily Weather Forecast

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.