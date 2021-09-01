Cancel
Beaufort, NC

Beaufort Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Beaufort News Watch
 6 days ago

BEAUFORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bjInVT700

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Beaufort News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

