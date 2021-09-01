Weather Forecast For Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0