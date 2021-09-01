Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southampton, NY

Cloudy forecast for Southampton? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Southampton News Beat
Southampton News Beat
 6 days ago

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Southampton Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Southampton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bjInIEu00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Southampton News Beat

Southampton News Beat

Southampton, NY
15
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Southampton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Seize The Day#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy