Craig Daily Weather Forecast
CRAIG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
