Craig Daily Weather Forecast

CRAIG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 90 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.