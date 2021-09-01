4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
