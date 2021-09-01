Tuesday has sun for Medford — 3 ways to make the most of it
(MEDFORD, WI) A sunny Tuesday is here for Medford, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Medford:
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, September 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0