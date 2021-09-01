Tuesday has sun for Ashland — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ASHLAND, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ashland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashland:

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, September 3 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.