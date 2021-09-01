4-Day Weather Forecast For Barnwell
BARNWELL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
