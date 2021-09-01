Daily Weather Forecast For Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 mph



