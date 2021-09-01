Weather Forecast For Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Areas Of Smoke High 89 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



