Weather Forecast For Elizabeth
ELIZABETH, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Areas Of Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
