Crockett Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Crockett Bulletin
 6 days ago

CROCKETT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bjImlkU00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crockett, TX
With Crockett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

