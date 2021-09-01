Cancel
Monett, MO

Tuesday rain in Monett: Ideas to make the most of it

Monett News Alert
 6 days ago

(MONETT, MO) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Monett, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bjImkrl00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

