Daily Weather Forecast For Waimea
WAIMEA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, September 2
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, September 3
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0