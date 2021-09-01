4-Day Weather Forecast For Sealy

SEALY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.