4-Day Weather Forecast For Sealy
SEALY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0