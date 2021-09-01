4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairmont
FAIRMONT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, September 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0