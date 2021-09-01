4-Day Weather Forecast For Trinidad
TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
