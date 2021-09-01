4-Day Weather Forecast For Trinidad

TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Haze High 92 °F, low 61 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 58 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.