Daily Weather Forecast For Zapata
ZAPATA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 80 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 79 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 79 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 78 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0