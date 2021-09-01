Daily Weather Forecast For Zapata

ZAPATA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 80 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 103 °F, low 79 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 79 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, September 3 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 101 °F, low 78 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.