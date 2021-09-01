Weather Forecast For Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0