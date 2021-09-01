Weather Forecast For Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, September 3 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



