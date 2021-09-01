Weatherford Weather Forecast
WEATHERFORD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
