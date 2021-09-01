Fairfield Weather Forecast
FAIRFIELD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
