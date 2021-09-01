Weather Forecast For Olive Hill

OLIVE HILL, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



