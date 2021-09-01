Weather Forecast For Olive Hill
OLIVE HILL, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
