Guymon Daily Weather Forecast

GUYMON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Friday, September 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



