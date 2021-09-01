Weather Forecast For Clinton
CLINTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
