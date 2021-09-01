Keokuk Daily Weather Forecast

KEOKUK, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



