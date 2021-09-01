Keokuk Daily Weather Forecast
KEOKUK, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0