Jerseyville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JERSEYVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
