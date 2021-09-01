Globe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
