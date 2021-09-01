Globe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GLOBE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



