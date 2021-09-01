Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(PRICE, UT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Price Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Price:

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.