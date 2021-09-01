4-Day Weather Forecast For Graham
GRAHAM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
