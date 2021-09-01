Cancel
Cadiz, KY

Cadiz Weather Forecast

Cadiz News Flash
 6 days ago

CADIZ, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bjIlywU00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

