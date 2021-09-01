Cadiz Weather Forecast
CADIZ, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
