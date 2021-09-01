Cancel
Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin

Posted by 
Franklin Dispatch
Franklin Dispatch
 6 days ago

FRANKLIN, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bjIlliH00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Franklin Dispatch

Franklin Dispatch

Franklin, VA
