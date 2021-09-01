Claremont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLAREMONT, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.