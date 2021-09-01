4-Day Weather Forecast For Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
