Lafayette, TN

A rainy Tuesday in Lafayette — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Lafayette News Alert
 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Lafayette, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lafayette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bjIlZ4R00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

