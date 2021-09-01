Greenville Daily Weather Forecast
GREENVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0