Sullivan, MO

Sullivan Weather Forecast

Sullivan Journal
 6 days ago

SULLIVAN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bjIlTm500

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

With Sullivan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

