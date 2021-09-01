Sullivan Weather Forecast
SULLIVAN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0