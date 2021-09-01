Daily Weather Forecast For Carthage
CARTHAGE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
