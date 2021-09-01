Cancel
Pleasanton, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Pleasanton

Pleasanton News Watch
Pleasanton News Watch
 6 days ago

(PLEASANTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pleasanton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pleasanton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bjIlHQb00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

