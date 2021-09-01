Cancel
Alexander, AR

Alexander Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Alexander Today
 6 days ago

ALEXANDER, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bjIl39g00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Alexander Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

